Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards to star in stage version of The Lavender Hill Mob

Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards will reunite for a new staging of the classic Ealing Comedy The Lavender Hill Mob, which will embark on a new tour from October.

Jupp and Edwards (co-stars on In and Out of the Kitchen on Radio 4) will tell the tale of a bank clerk who dreams of stealing a van of gold, and hatches a crafty (albeit flawed) plan to make it happen.

Adapted from TEB Clarke's screenplay by Olivier-nominated playwright Phil Porter, the production is directed by Tony and Olivier-nominated Jeremy Sams. The show has design by Francis O'Connor, associate direction by Louise Shephard, composition and magic from Tim Sutton and casting by Ginny Schiller with Gareth Johnson as general manager. Further cast and creatives are to be revealed.

It will open at Cheltenham Everyman from 13 October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro with further dates to be announced.

Jupp said today: "I loved the Lavender Hill Mob when I first saw it, I love Phil Porter's ingenious adaptation of it, I've loved every Jeremy Sams production I've seen, I love working with Justin Edwards, I absolutely love being part of an ensemble onstage, and I've loved doing nearly every play I've been in. Additionally, the producers appear to be honest. I can really see no reason not to turn up on time, and put the bloody hours in."