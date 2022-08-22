Watch the cast of Fisherman's Friends: The Musical perform two songs from the show

Recently we visited the cast of the forthcoming world premiere tour of Fisherman's Friends: The Musical during rehearsals.

We were treated to not one, but two numbers from the show: "Village by the Sea" (led by Parisa Shahmir, who plays Alwyn in the production) and "John Kanaka" (performed by the musical's own Fisherman's Friends).

Check out the performances in our exclusive video below:





Directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington, the musical tells the story of the Cornish group's rise to fame, which was also adapted into a 2019 film. A movie sequel entitled Fisherman's Friends: One And All was released in cinemas over the weekend.

Alongside Shahmir, the cast also includes James Gaddas (as Jim), Robert Duncan (as Jago), Susan Penhaligon (as Maggie) and Anton Stephans (as Leadville), alongside Jason Langley (as record promoter Danny), Dan Buckley (as Rowan), Dakota Starr (as Ben), Pete Gallagher (as Wiggie), Hadrian Delacey (as Archie), Fia Houston-Hamilton (as Leah), Hazel Monaghan (as Sally), John O'Mahony (as Eddy), Louisa Beadel (as Morwenna), Becky Hurst (as Grace) and James William-Pattison (as Owen), with ensemble members Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.

The musicians featured in the show are Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs, and Alfie Gidley, with the band led by musical director James Findlay.

The production also features choreography by Matt Cole, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

The tour launches at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on 1 September, before setting sail to Birmingham, Cheltenham, Salford, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Dublin, Cardiff, Bath, Leeds, Nottingham, Sheffield, Southampton, Canterbury, Richmond, Brighton, Oxford, Malvern, Leicester, Torquay, Bristol and culminating at the King's Theatre in Glasgow on 13 May 2023. It is also scheduled to play the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto from 22 November to 23 January.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.