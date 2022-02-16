Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty to return this Christmas

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty will return this winter, it has been revealed.

Opening a festive tour at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 12 November 2022, the production will visit The Lowry, Salford before a seven-week season at Sadler's Wells (where it was first seen a decade ago), a staple part of the much-celebrated theatre's annual programme. Further tour dates for 2023 and casting are to be announced shortly.

Bourne said today: "Ten years ago, I fulfilled a long-held ambition to complete the trilogy of Tchaikovsky ballets following my Nutcracker! in 1992 and Swan Lake in 1995. It's no secret that this particular ballet was a daunting task and one that I approached with trepidation.

"It did, however, turn out to be a richly rewarding experience with the entire creative team on glorious form and, in my opinion, it remains one of New Adventures greatest achievements. I look forward to new generations of dancers rising to the varied challenges of this much-loved production and bringing its magic back to audiences throughout the UK."

The production will mark the return of a number of New Adventures collaborators including Lez Brotherston (set and costumes), Paule Constable (lighting) and Paul Groothuis (sound design).