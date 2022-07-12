Kings Theatre Portsmouth to revive The Sound of Music

To coincide with the birthday of Oscar Hammerstein II today, the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth has announced a new production of The Sound of Music.

The creative team will be led by artistic director Jack Edwards, alongside Andrew Woodford (musical director), Alex Musgrave (lighting designer) and Jacqueline Willis (choreographer).

Running from 11 to 16 April 2023, the revival will "showcase the best local talent Portsmouth has to offer." The team is looking for local performers from nine years old and upwards from all backgrounds, genders, and ethnicities to take part.

The final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Sound of Music is based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, set amidst the horrors leading up to the Second World War. The score is one of the best known in musical theatre, including "Climb Every Mountain", "Edelweiss" and of course the title song.

CEO Paul Woolf said the production was inspired by the success of Titanic, which also included a locally sourced cast: "We have been inundated with requests to produce another show involving local performers and, as this area has such a rich seam of talent, we are thrilled to be able to provide another opportunity for them to display this."

Edwards added: "It will be great to get the chance to direct a show that remains a classic in the world of musical theatre. I am excited by the prospect of working with some incredibly talented local performers. Many of our Titanic cast have expressed an interest in taking part, which is great news. We are also excited at the prospect of new participants getting involved."