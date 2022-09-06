Full tour dates and casting for Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty announced

New Adventures have announced the full tour dates and casting for the upcoming revival of Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty.

The much-loved production is set to open at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Saturday 12 November 2022 and runs until 19 November. It will then visit The Lowry in Salford from 22 November to 26 November, ahead of a seven-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells in London from Tuesday 29 November to Sunday 15 January 2023 – the company's 20th consecutive Christmas season at Sadler's Wells.

The 2023 tour then continues to Milton Keynes Theatre (17 to 21 January), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (24 to 28 January), Wales Millennium Centre (31 January to 4 February), Birmingham Hippodrome (7 to 11 February), New Victoria Theatre, Woking (14 to 18 February), The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (21 to 25 February), Bristol Hippodrome (28 February to 4 March), Liverpool Empire (7 to 11 March), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (14 to 18 March), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (21 to 25 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (4 to 8 April), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (11 to 15 April), and Newcastle Theatre Royal (18 to 29 April).

Set to return to the production will be Ashley Shaw as Princess Aurora, performing alongside Katrina Lyndon (who makes) her debut in the role. Meanwhile, the role of Leo will be played by Andrew Monaghan, with Stephen Murray and Rory Macleod both making their debuts in the role.

The Dark Fairy Carabosse and her son Caradoc feature debuts from Paris Fitzpatrick, Jackson Fisch and Ben Brown, The Good Fairy Count Lilac will also be played by Fitzpatrick, alongside Dominic North and Christopher Thomas, all making their debuts in this role.

Completing the cast are several original cast members – Sophia Hurdley, Daisy May Kemp and Danny Reubenns, while making their debuts in the Matthew Bourne show are Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Stephanie Billers, Isaac Peter Bowry, Kayla Collymore, Jade Copas, Cameron Flynn, Shoko Ito, Kurumi Kamayachi, James Lovell, Enrique Ngbokota (a former emerging artist scheme apprentice) and Bryony Wood.

Furthermore, two of the company's emerging artist scheme apprentices, Hannah Kremer (currently in her third year at Rambert), and Perreira Franque (currently in his last year at Performers College), will both make their professional debuts in the new staging.

Featuring Tchaikovsky's seminal score, the show is directed and choreographed by Bourne alongside regular collaborators and New Adventures associate artists, Lez Brotherston (set and costumes), Paule Constable (lighting) and Paul Groothuis (sound design). Further creative team members are to be confirmed.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.