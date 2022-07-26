Full cast announced for Fisherman's Friends: The Musical ahead of tour

The full cast and creative team has been unveiled for the upcoming tour of Fisherman's Friends: The Musical, based on the tunes of the much-loved group and the 2019 film of the same name.

Following a world premiere in Cornwall last year, the show opens on tour in Plymouth on 1 September 2022, with dates running into 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

Already announced in the upcoming piece, which has just started rehearsals, are James Gaddas (Billy Elliot) as Jim, Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen) as Alwyn, Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey) as Jago, Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire) as Maggie and Anton Stephans (finalist in The X Factor) as Leadville.

Set to join them will be Jason Langley (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as record promoter Danny, Dan Buckley (Eugenius) as Rowan, Dakota Starr (The Girls) as Ben, Pete Gallagher (original West End cast of Only Fools And Horses) as Wiggie, Hadrian Delacey (Miss Saigon) as Archie, Fia Houston-Hamilton (The Wolf Of Wall Street) as Sally, John O'Mahony (As You Like It) as Eddy, Louisa Beadel (Fame) as Morwenna, Becky Hurst (making her theatre debut) as Grace and James William-Pattison (Once) as Owen.

The musicians featured in the show are Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs, and Alfie Gidley, with the band led by musical director James Findlay. The ensemble cast will feature Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.

Fisherman's Friends is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.