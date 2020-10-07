Top Hat revival announced in The Mill at Sonning 2021 season

The Mill at Sonning has announced plans to reopen this autumn as well as a series of 2021 productions.

The 2021 season will include a revival of Ray Cooney's farce Two Into One, directed by Ron Aldridge, (5 August to 9 October) as well as a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Relatively Speaking (24 March to 22 May), directed by Robin Herford. Dorothy L Sayers' Busman's Honeymoon will be performed from 27 May to 31 July, directed by the legendary Brian Blessed.

To complete the 2021 season, Jonathan O'Boyle (The Last Five Years) will stage a revival of Irvin Berlin's notable musical Top Hat, based on the film of the same name. It runs from 16 October to 31 December.

Throughout lockdown, the venue has been helped via donations from locals and well-wishers, including lauded international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband and actor George.

It will now reopen in October, with shows including An Evening with Debbie McGee and Just Williams. Audience capacity has been cut below 100, with novel seating arrangements giving the space more of a cabaret feel.

The Mill will rename its auditorium after Cooney, who helped support the theatre during lockdown. Artistic director Sally Hughes said of the playwright: "I owe the most enormous thank you to a very special man - the wonderful Ray Cooney. When we had to close down he was straight in there with financial aid. He has called me every week during the last five months to see how we are getting on. Next year I will be producing a special Gala night we are naming the auditorium after him."