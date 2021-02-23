Oxford Playhouse reveals plans to reopen in May

Oxford Playhouse has revealed it hopes to begin a "Playhouse Plays Out" season for the summer.

While emphasising that any reopening is conditional on the infection rate continuing to decline, the theatre has said it will be "moving forwards with greater confidence and assurance."

In a statement released following the government's roadmap last night, Louise Chantal & Vanessa Lefrancois, Oxford Playhouse's joint directors and CEOs said: "After a year of closure, we're delighted that we can now plan for the Playhouse to once more welcome audiences and artists back to the theatre in May.

"Until then, the Playhouse at Home season continues, presenting the best of digital theatre and working with thousands of young people and community groups online. The Playhouse staff and Trustees have been extraordinary throughout this crisis, and we are hugely proud of the resilience, innovation and determination they have shown all year."

The venue has reacted to the UK government news that socially distanced performances will be able to take place from May – as long as its various tests are met.

Details around the venue's opening season are to be revealed.