Dawn French to embark on new UK tour

Comedy and performance legend Dawn French is back on the road.

French will be premiering her new tour, Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t, later this year, opening opening at Peterborough's New Theatre on 15 September and then appearing across the country until 16 October.

The performer has appeared in the likes of The Vicar of Dibley, French and Saunders, and most recently, Kenneth Branagh's Poirot thriller Death on the Nile.

The show is produced by PML and MGC and directed by Michael Grandage, with set and costume design by Lez Brotherston. French explained today: "This show is so named because unfortunately, it's horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…"

After Peterborough the show will visit Oxford, Leicester, Stoke-on-Trent, Sheffield, Blackburn, Bradford, Northampton, Aylesbury, Portsmouth, Cambridge, Southend, Plymouth, Torquay, Basingstoke, Coventry, Bournemouth, Eastbourne, Woking and Ipswich.