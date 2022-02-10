Watch the cast of Jane Austen's Persuasion in rehearsal

WhatsOnStage visits the cast and creative team of a new interpretation of Jane Austen's Persuasion and chats to adaptor and director Jeff James, alongside cast members Sasha Frost (who plays Anne Elliot) and Fred Fergus (Captain Wentworth).

The company is completed by Matilda Bailes (as Elizabeth/Louisa), Grace Cookey-Gam (as Lady Russell/Mrs Croft), Helen Cripps (as Mary), Adam Deary (as Edmund Hayter/Captain Benwick/Mr Elliot), Emilio Doorgasingh (as Sir Walter/Admiral Croft), Caroline Moroney (as Mrs Clay/Henrietta) and Dorian Simpson (as Charles).

Co-written by James Yeatman and featuring contemporary tunes from artists such as Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B, the staging of the romantic classic is co-produced by Rose Original and Alexandra Palace productions in association with Oxford Playhouse.

The piece has design by Alex Lowde, lighting by Lucy Carter, music and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, movement by Morgann Runacre-Temple and dramaturgy by Yeatman. Casting is by Vicky Richardson.

The assistant director is Layla Madanat, the recipient of Rose Theatre's 2021 Peter Hall Emerging Artists Fellowship.

The production plays in Kingston from 26 February to 19 March 2022, before visiting Alexandra Palace from 7 to 30 April, followed by Oxford Playhouse from 4 to 14 May.





Tickets for the Kingston run are available below.