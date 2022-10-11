Rose Theatre announces cast of A Christmas Carol

Rose Theatre has revealed casting for Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Penny Layden is set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Killian Macardle (as Bob Cratchit/Marley/Fezziwig), Natasha Magigi (as Mrs Cratchit/Pawnbroker), Elexi Walker (as Dickens) and Lizzie Winkler (as Elizabeth/Ghost of Christmas Present).

The company also features forty young people from Rose Youth Theatre, performing in two alternate casts. They include Viola Johnson and Lily Rowell (as Maud), Jemima Leason and Luke Groarke (as Jojo), Alex Forster and Amelie Abbott (as Robin), Jacob Towey and Tom Hardman (as Fred), Isobel Whurr and Chloe Nichols (as Ghost of Christmas Past), Scarlett Coburn and Ellie Searle (as Young Ebbie), Benjamin Haxton and Elliot Shepherd (as Young Edmund), Cathra Plant and Isla Griffiths (as Young Fan), Holly Schofield and Penny Bennet (as Apprentice Scrooge/Ricky), Darcey Abel and Jasmine Procter-Tarabanov (as Allie/Martha Cratchit), Amelia Forster and Silvia Shea (as Eddie/Ernie Cratchit), Isabella Quijano and Alice Young (as Spike/Vic Cratchit), Jack Fernie and Skylar Muwonge (as Caroline), Sally Page and Summer Toibayeva (as Micky), Audrey Johnston and Sam Step (as Alex/Stevie), Louie McKillop and Max Middleton (as Billy), Florence Datta and Tait Walsingham (as Jack), Ted Cullen and Nico Ozag (as Frankie/August), Jasmine Duman and Atticus Wright (as Kit) and Ren Walsingham (as Bobby).

Additional casting and creative team members are still to be announced.

Lloyd Malcolm said: "I am so excited to have had the chance to make this show. I adore the original story and making a version for the Rose Theatre with its rich tradition of including a large ensemble of young people has been such a fun exercise in joy and Christmassy vibes! The whole creative team are so brilliant and this will be a festive feast for audiences young and old."

Directed by Rosie Jones, the production features a score by Eamonn O'Dwyer and will run from 2 December 2022 until 2 January 2023.

