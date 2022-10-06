The Caucasian Chalk Circle with Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jonathan Slinger – first look photos

Production images have been released for the Rose Theatre's new production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle, which has its opening night this evening in Kingston.

Directed by the venue's artistic director Christopher Haydon, the new take on Brest's classic stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha Vashnadze, Jonathan Slinger as Azdak, Adeola Yemitan as Aide/Ensemble, Bridgitta Roy as Cook/Ensemble, Joanna Kirkland as The Governor's Wife/Ensemble, Nickcolia King-N'Da as Simon/Ensemble, Ronny Jhutti as Corporal/Ensemble, Shiv Rabheru as Lavrenti/Ensemble, Zoe West as The Singer/Ensemble.

In a version by Steve Waters (Limehouse) and developed alongside MGC, the show has music by Michael Henry (Barber Shop Chronicles), set and costume design by Oli Townsend, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, lighting design by Mark Jonathan and sound design by Gareth Fry, with Layla Madanat as associate director, with Christopher Worrall as the casting director and Stuart Burt as casting consultant. The associate producer is Kater Gordon, while the fight director is Claire Llewellyn of Rc-Annie Ltd with Claudette Williams as vocal coach.

Tickets for the show, which runs until 22 October, are on sale below the gallery.



