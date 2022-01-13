Blood Brothers reveals full cast for 2022 tour

Bill Kenwright's touring production of Blood Brothers recommences performances at the Theatre Royal Windsor tomorrow night, following the festive break, and new 2022 cast members have been announced.

Returning to the role of Mrs Johnstone, having previously played the part in the West End, will be former X Factor finalist Niki Evans. Also reprising his performance as Mickey Johnstone will be Sean Jones.

Other new additions to the cast include Carly Burns (as Linda), Melissa Potts (as Brenda) and Jacob Yolland (as the Bus Conductor).

They join Joel Benedict (as Eddie), Josh Capper (as Neighbour), Tim Churchill (as Mr Lyons), Grace Galloway (as Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Andy Owens (as Perkins), Robbie Scotcher (as Narrator), Paula Tappenden (as Mrs Lyons), Daniel Taylor (as Sammy) and Nick Wilkes (as Teacher/Policeman).

Written by Willy Russell, the hit musical tells the story of two brothers separated at birth who go on to meet again in later life. It features such numbers as "Marilyn Monroe" and "Tell Me It's Not True".

The current production is directed by Bob Tomson and Kenwright, with musical direction by Matt Malone, scenic and costume design by Andy Walmsley, sound design by Dan Samson and lighting by Nick Richings. Darran Curtis serves as associate lighting designer.

The piece runs until 29 January in Windsor before heading to Darlington, Wimbledon, Manchester, Malvern, Bath, Barnstaple, High Wycombe, Peterborough, York, Tunbridge Wells, Derby, Truro and Mold.

Tickets for select dates are available below.



