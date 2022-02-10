The Mousetrap to visit 70 venues on 70th anniversary tour

The Mousetrap will celebrate its record-breaking 70 years in the West End by embarking on a 70-venue UK and Ireland tour.

Agatha Christie's venerated murder mystery holds the world record for being the longest continuous production in the world, having made its home in the West End in 1952.

Adam Spiegel, the producer of The Mousetrap, said: "What better way to celebrate 70 glorious years of The Mousetrap by taking Agatha Christie's world-famous whodunnit to over 70 towns and cities throughout the UK and Ireland.

"A true British classic, this beloved tale of intrigue and suspense is as enthralling today as it was when it first opened in 1952 and I am thrilled that audiences, of all ages, and from all corners of the country, will have the chance to see it in their local theatres."

The tour opens in Nottingham on 26 September 2022 before visiting Dublin, Cork, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Bath, Manchester, Norwich, Malvern, Newcastle, Coventry, Chesterfield, Southampton, York, Cardiff, Plymouth, Lichfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Woking, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Inverness, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Hereford, Chelmsford, Dundee, Derby, Bristol, Leeds, Cambridge, Torquay, Buxton, Swansea, Northampton, Truro, Peterborough, King's Lynn, Guildford, New Brighton, Bromley, and Hastings, continuing throughout 2023 with further venues into 2024 to be announced in due course.

