The Beekeeper of Aleppo to be adapted for the stage in Nottingham Playhouse season

Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel The Beekeeper of Aleppo will be adapted for the stage, it has been revealed.

Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman) will direct the new production, which is penned by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler (who previously worked on Nottingham Playhouse's international sell-out The Kite Runner, soon to be seen on Broadway).

The show joins the venue's ongoing season, which includes new Parent Trap musical Identical, as well as a new production of The Clothes They Stood Up by Alan Bennett starring Sophie Thompson and Adrian Scarborough. The venue will host Ramps on the Moon's production of Much Ado About Nothing plus a fresh revival of Natasha Gordon's Nine Night.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of a Syrian beekeeper and his artist wife who are forced to flee their home following the onset of war. Cast and further creatives are to be revealed.

After this, Nottingham Playhouse will co-produce the premiere of Samson Hawkins's Village Idiot (which runs from 11 to 25 March 2023) alongside Ramps on the Moon and Theatre Royal Stratford East.