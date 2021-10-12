The Addams Family unveils complete cast and further UK and Ireland tour dates

Additional dates and final casting has been revealed for the upcoming tour of The Addams Family, which commences on 5 November 2021.

Already announced in the show are Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman.

Joining them will be final ensemble members Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon and Ying Ue Li, with the show now announcing new dates, from 29 March 2022, at Stoke Regent Theatre, Dublin Gaiety Theatre, Hall for Cornwall, Manchester Opera House, Eastbourne Congress, New Theatre Oxford and His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen. Further tour dates are to be announced.

The upcoming tour is to be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch.

Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.