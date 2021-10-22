WhatsOnStage Logo
The Addams Family musical tour: in rehearsals

The show opens on tour next month

Ahmed Hamad
© Craig Sugden

Rehearsal images have been revealed for the upcoming tour of The Addams Family.

Appearing in the show are Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon, Ying Ue Li, Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman.

Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

The show opens in Nottingham on 5 November 2021, with dates through to summer 2022.

The upcoming tour is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical direction by Dustin Conrad and casting by Jane Deitch.

Cameron Blakely and Joanne Clifton
© Craig Sugden
Alistair David (choreographer)
© Craig Sugden
Kingsley Morton
© Craig Sugden
Joanne Clifton
© Craig Sugden
Joanne Clifton and Cameron Blakley
© Craig Sugden
Grant McIntyre
© Craig Sugden
The ensemble
© Craig Sugden
Matthew White (director)
© Craig Sugden
Kara Lane and Sean Kingsley
© Craig Sugden
The ensemble
© Craig Sugden
