Sophie Thompson, Adrian Scarborough and more set for Nottingham Playhouse autumn 2022 season

Nottingham Playhouse has revealed a handful of productions for the remainder of 2022.

Newly announced shows include an outdoor staging of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream from 13 to 16 July, which will be performed by four actors with a running time of just 80 minutes.

Following the eagerly awaited world premiere musical Identical, based on Erich Kästner's The Parent Trap (26 July to 14 August), the venue will welcome WhatsOnStage award-winning actors Sophie Thompson and Adrian Scarborough to the stage in Thompson's adaptation of Alan Bennett's novella The Clothes They Stood Up In.

Billed as "a bittersweet exploration of marriage, dreams and lives unlived", the piece follows Maurice and Rosemary Ransome, who return home after a night at the opera to discover all their worldly possessions stolen. It runs from 9 September to 1 October.

Up next is the Sheffield Theatres and Ramps on The Moon's production of Much Ado About Nothing (11 to 15 October). continuing their pioneering initiative to place Deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work with the use of integrated creative sign language, audio description and captioning.

From 19 October to 5 November, the venue will stage Natasha Gordon's Nine Night, co-produced with Leeds Playhouse. Having played at the National Theatre and in the West End to great acclaim with a 5-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, the contemporary comedy, which revolves around a traditional Jamaican nine night wake, will now celebrate its regional premiere.

Finally, Nottingham Playhouse has also confirmed its festive production, which will see John Elkington return to panto dame duties as Sarah the Cook in Dick Whittington, running from 25 November 2022 through to 14 January 2023.



