Fatal Attraction tour cast to be led by Kym Marsh, Oliver Farnworth and Susie Amy

Tour casting has been unveiled for Fatal Attraction, based on the classic Paramount film of the same name.

The piece follows successful New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (played by Michael Douglas on screen), a successful New York lawyer whose fling with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) turns into a living nightmare when she ruthlessly pursues him.

Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, The Syndicate) will take on the role of Forrest, while Oliver Farnworth (The Girl On The Train) will play Gallagher. Susie Amy (Footballers' Wives) will play Gallagher's wife Beth.

The cast will also include John Macaulay as Jimmy, Troy Glasgow as O'Rourke and Emma Laird Craig as understudy Beth / Alex.

Penned by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, the tour is directed by Loveday Ingram and features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Carolyn Downing. Paul Englishby is the show's composer and casting is by Anne Vosser.

Ingram said today: "I am excited to be working on this brilliant new stage adaptation of the iconic film Fatal Attraction. It's a gripping, fast-paced psychological thriller that deals with complicated issues of consent, trust and responsibility. The play asks some difficult questions. Audiences today will no doubt respond differently to the ‘bunny boiler' character Alex, made famous by Glenn Close, and the debate it ignites today will be very different from 1988 as our awareness of mental health has progressed significantly.

"We have an exceptional cast, led by Kym Marsh, together with a first-class creative team, and set against the glamour and romance of Manhattan, the show promises to provide an evening of passion and debate."

The tour will open on 14 January 2022 at the Theatre Royal Brighton, before touring to Theatre Royal, Newcastle, King's Theatre, Edinburgh, Theatre Royal, Bath, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Manchester Opera House, Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (this will be Marsh's final stop), New Theatre, Cardiff, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, Richmond Theatre, Royal and Derngate Northampton, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, Theatre Royal Glasgow, Arts Theatre Cambridge and York, Grand Opera House.