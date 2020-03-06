Deputy stage manager steps in and saves Nottingham Playhouse show by performing at the last minute

There was more drama than expected at Nottingham Playhouse last night when deputy stage manager Felix Dunning stepped in to save the venue's production of Moonlight and Magnolias following the absence of one of the actors.

Dan Fredenburgh, who plays Gone With The Wind screenwriter Ben Hecht in the show, was indisposed (though will return for future performances, the venue has confirmed), and it was up to Dunning to perform on the night. As DSM and reading the script every night, he was a natural fit for the part as he was already well-acquainted with the lines, the venue has stated. The venue's company and stage manager, Jane Eliot-Webb cued the show in Dunning's absence.

Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: "We love working with Felix, he's a top-notch DSM, but we had no idea he was such a talented performer! Moonlight and Magnolias is a fast-paced farce and the characters barely leave the stage, Felix rose to the challenge and the audience had a great night. The rest of the Playhouse team rallied round, with our in-house C&SM [Company and Stage Manager], Jane Eliot-Webb, stepping in to cue the show. Stage Management and everyone backstage are often unsung heroes, it was joyous to see them receiving the applause they deserve."

Midnight and Magnolias runs until tomorrow night.