Cast portraits released for The Da Vinci Code tour

Cast portraits have been released for the upcoming touring version of The Da Vinci Code.

Appearing in the stage production, based on Dan Brown's international smash hit, is Nigel Harman (as Robert Langdon), Danny John-Jules (as Sir Leigh Teabing), Hannah Rose Caton (making her UK stage debut as Sophie Neveu), Basienka Blake (as Vernet), Alasdair Buchan (as Remy), Alpha Kargbo (as Fache), Joshua Lacy (as Silas), Leigh Lothian (as Colette/Sophie understudy), Andrew Lewis (as Sauniere) and Debra Michaels (as Sandrine/Grandmother).

Considered a breakaway page-turner when it was first published, the thriller is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Alongside director Luke Sheppard, the creative team also includes set and costume designer David Woodhead, video designer Andrzej Goulding, Ben and Max Ringham, who are responsible for composition and sound design, lighting designer Lizzie Powell and casting director Stuart Burt.

The show opens in Bromley on 10 January 2022, before heading to Nottingham, Sheffield, Bath, Plymouth, Mold, Coventry, Hull, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Southampton, Richmond, Woking, Leicester, Norwich, York, Shrewsbury, Dartford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Salford, Leeds, Malvern, Belfast, Guildford, Northampton, Swindon, Liverpol and Bradford.

