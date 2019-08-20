Cabaret UK tour full casting announced joining John Partridge and Kara Lily Hayworth

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Cabaret, which opens in Bromley on 28 August.

Joining the previously announced John Partridge, Kara Lily Hayworth and Anita Harris will be Basienka Blake (Casualty) as Fraulein Kost, Charles Hagerty (The Bodyguard) as Cliff Bradshaw, James Paterson (The Phantom Of The Opera) as Herr Schultz and Nick Tizzard (Doc Martin) as Ernst Ludwig.

The ensemble will be composed of Gemma Archer, Joseph Dockree, Francis Foreman, Sophie Hirst, Mary Hodgkinson, Sara Morley, Hannah Nicholas, Oliver Roll, Ben Rutter, Catherine Saunders and Tom Scanlon.

The production of Kander and Ebb's musical is directed by Rufus Norris and has choreography from Javier De Frutos. It has starred a roster of performers over the years including Will Young as Emcee.

Following its opening at the Churchill Theatre, the tour will then continue onto Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Malvern Peterborough, Sunderland, Oxford, Wimbledon, Manchester, Leeds, Canterbury, Sheffield, Cardiff and Stoke, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course.

Kander and Ebb's iconic musical features songs including "Money Makes the World Go Round", "Two Ladies" and "Maybe This Time". Set in Germany in the 1930s, it charts the rise of fascism alongside the artistic outburst in Berlin.