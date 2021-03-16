Alan Bennett features in new Nottingham Playhouse season

Nottingham Playhouse has announced a new season of live and digital productions under the banner 'Spring Loaded'.

Highlights include a new short film written by Alan Bennett, which is part of a series called Still Life: Untold Stories from Nottingham Now, which is directed by the venue's artistic director Adam Penford and Matthew Xia.

"The pandemic has changed the way we live and Still Life will capture this moment in time," said Penford.

Other digital offerings include the play Lit, inspired by writer Sophie Ellerby's experience working with young women and mothers in the prison system, which will be specially adapted for the screen and will be available on demand.

The theatre itself will reopen on 27 May with BOAR, a one-man piece created by Lewis Doherty (WOLF). It will also be available online alongside new productions Bring on the Bollywood, audio play Oh For F*ck's Sake (I'm in Love With You) and shows from the archive including Bubble by James Graham and Ghost Stories with Mark Gatiss and Adrian Scarborough.

Bookings for live events will go on general sale on Tuesday 23 March. On Demand productions will steadily become available for rental from 16 March 2021 through to June 2021.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said: "We're just so pleased to be able to showcase so much brilliant local talent at a time when there have been so few chances for them to shine."