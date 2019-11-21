9 to 5 musical announces 2020 tour dates

Following an initial tour this autumn, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical will re-embark on a 2020 outing, with further tour dates announced.

The tour will open at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 29 May 2020 where it will play until 6 June 2020, before visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (9 to 13 June 2020), Nottingham Theatre Royal (16 to 20 June 2020), Southampton Mayflower (22 to 27 June 2020), Leeds Grand Theatre (29 June to 4 July 2020), Theatre Royal Plymouth (14 to 18 July 2020), Regent's Theatre Stoke on Trent (21 to 25 July 2020), Southend Cliff's Pavilion (28 July to 1 August 2020), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (4 to 8 August 2020), Bristol Hippodrome (11 to 15 August 2020), Llandudno Venue Cymru (18 to 22 August 2020), Manchester Palace Theatre (25 to 29 August 2020), Eden Court Inverness (1 to 5 September 2020), King's Theatre Glasgow (8 to 12 September 2020) and Sheffield Lyceum (15 to 19 September 2020).

Casting for the 2020 tour will be announced soon.

9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of workmates Doralee, Violet and Judy as they are pushed to boiling point by their manager

The West End production of 9 to 5 continues to run at the Savoy Theatre, where it is currently booking until May 2020.

The musical's book is by Patricia Resnick – the film's original screenwriter – with music and lyrics by Parton, direction by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervision, reductions and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.