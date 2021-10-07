Thursford Christmas Spectacular to return in 2021

Europe's largest Christmas show, Thursford Christmas Spectacular, is set to return to Norfolk this Christmas.

Playing from 9 November to 23 December, the giant piece has a cast of 130 performers, set in the midst of the world's largest collection of steam engines, mechanical organs and fairground rides.

CEO, founder, producer and director of Thursford Christmas Spectacular John Cushing said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be back this year with our Christmas Spectacular show. It is such an important occasion, not just for the cast and crew but the local community, hotels, B&Bs, rental properties and hospitality venues throughout Norfolk.

We cannot wait to welcome the thousands of you back through our doors and give you the most extravagant Spectacular show yet. It has been a challenging couple of years for so many and we want to provide as much joy, over the festive period, as we possibly can."

Joining the line-up will be British-Armenian comedian Kev Orkian, acrobat Billy George on the Cyr Wheel, organist Phil Kelsall, playing the Wurlitzer, as well as acrobats Delfina and Bartek.

Also on the creative team are Benjamin Ellin (musical director and conductor), Tracey Iliffe (choreographer), Peter Savidge (casting director), Jonathan Smith (musical orchestrator) and Stephen Adnitt (designer).