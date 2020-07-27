Norwich Theatre announces summer season of shows

Norwich Theatre has unveiled a 2020 summer season of shows being performed in a big-top circus from 10 August to 20 September.

The big top will reduce its capacity of 750 by approximately two-thirds and have audiences seated in "bubbles", in line with government guidance. All ticketing will have to be done online, with audiences recommended to wear face coverings and no intervals for any shows.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre said: "After a prolonged period of closure, we are delighted to be able to bring live performance back to Norwich and to be working together with some of the city's other much-loved cultural organisations to do so. As we all continue to live with COVID-19, the gradual easing of restrictions sees the return of many hugely valued areas of life, from eating-out to sport to shopping.

"The return to attending live performance still feels out-of-reach but, through Interlude, we hope to bridge that gap in a unique and, most importantly, COVID-secure way that not only delights our regular audiences but sees our city centre come alive over the summer, generating important visitors and footfall for the benefit of the whole economy."

Lost in Translation Circus will present family friendly cabaret and circus events, with more programming to be cemented alongside National Centre for Writing and Norwich Puppet Theatre. Artists performing will include Luke Wright, Christina Alden and Alex Patterson and The Shackleton Trio.

Dates will be revealed in due course, with all shows going on sale on 3 August.