Norfolk and Norwich Festival set to go ahead from May

Norfolk and Norwich Festival has confirmed it will go ahead from 17 to 30 May 2021.

Set to commence on the very day that socially distanced performances are currently scheduled to be given the green light, the festival will feature a variety of socially distanced outdoor and indoor performances.

Artistic director and chief executive of the festival Daniel Brine said: "We are delighted to be able to say that the Festival is going ahead. We have been working for 12 months on a special Festival that could take place safely in COVID times and hope, subject to the scheduled easing of restrictions that we will be able to deliver on all our planning.

"We will be taking every responsible precaution, working with the local authorities and making the programme as safe and adaptable as we can. We will begin making performance announcements over the coming weeks and are sure there's something within the programme that everyone will be able to enjoy."

A bulk of the events will be free or 'pay what you want', with Brine explaining: ""This is just one of several radical changes we've made in 2021. We're aware that it has been a tremendously difficult year for everyone, in all sorts of ways. While its not a sustainable business mode beyond this year, the approach allows as many people as possible the chance to access and enjoy the Festival and the collective experience and healing power that art and events of this nature bring. We're able to do this in part due to the steadfast support of Arts Council England, Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council. And we thank a number of wonderful sponsors and supporters who share our ambitions. We're excited that we can begin our recovery from 17 May."

The full line-up is to be revealed.