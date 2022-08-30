Les Misérables welcomes new Fantine and Éponine for UK and Ireland tour

New cast members will join the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables.

Siobhan O'Driscoll (American Idiot) will play Éponine with Lauren Drew (Legally Blonde) as Fantine.

O'Driscoll will appear in the show from Wednesday 31 August in Norwich, while Drew starts performances on Wednesday 2 November, when the show opens in Sunderland.

The pair join Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields as Javert, Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn-Morris as Enjolras, and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damian Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read, Rebecca Ridout and Rick Zwart.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, tells the tale of a man who seeks redemption in a turbulent world of hostility, revolution, faith and self-interest.

Select dates in the ongoing tour are on sale below.