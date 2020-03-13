ZoologicalSociety musical album and concert to star Sharon D Clarke, Arthur Darvill and more

A raft of West End performers will bring Vikki Stone and Katie Mulgrew's new musical to life later this month.

Entitled #ZoologicalSociety, the piece follows a group of zoo animals including gossiping giraffes, depressed monkeys and two pandas who are afraid of being intimate.

A line-up including Natasha Barnes, Charlie Baker, Bronté Barbé, Irvine Iqbal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jemima Rooper, Vikki Stone, T'Shan Williams and Matt Willis will all appear in a one-off concert at Royal and Derngate as part of BEAM 2020.

Arthur Darvill, Sharon D Clarke, Tyrone Huntley, Louise Dearman, Jason Manford and Lucie Jones will appear on the concert album digital release of #ZoologicalSociety, which will be released in conjunction with the concert on 27 March.

Both the concert and the album will be accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, with the show having orchestrations by Simon Nathan and casting by Will Burton.