The Season musical at Royal and Derngate and New Wolsey Ipswich casting announced

Casting has been announced for new musical The Season, which runs in both Northampton and Ipswich in November.

The romantic comedy is set on Christmas Eve when Dougal has travelled from Northampton to New York for his father's wedding where he meets Robyn, whose sister is to become his stepmother.

Tori Allen-Martin (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Alex Cardall (Evita) will star in the show, which is directed by Tim Jackson and designed by Amy Jane Cook, with movement direction by Cressida Carré, musical supervsion by Mark Crossland, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, sound design by Andy Graham and musical direction by Grant Walsh.

The musical, penned by East Midlands writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan (recipients of the Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Award) will open for previews in Northampton in November. The show will then run at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich before returning to Northampton.