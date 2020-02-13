Samantha Womack to join Tom Chambers in Dial M For Murder UK tour

Samantha Womack will join Strictly winner Tom Chambers in the upcoming UK tour of Dial M for Murder, it was announced today.

Womack takes over the role of Margot from Sally Bretton from 14 April in Milton Keynes. Womack will then continue to tour with the company during the show's runs in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Mold, Brighton, Shrewsbury, Salford and ending in Northampton on 27 June.

A new production of the classic thriller – based on Frederick Knott's stage and screen play and made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film – will be directed by Anthony Banks, whose production of stage thriller Girl on a Train continues to tour the UK.

Chambers (Top Hat) plays Tony Wendice, an ex-tennis pro who has given up his career for wife Margot. When he discovers that she has been unfaithful, he attempts to stage the perfect crime.

Christopher Harper and Michael Salami also feature in the cast, with resident direction by Katy Osborne, fight direction by Alison de Burgh, design by David Woodhead, lighting by Lizzie Powell, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, wig supervision by Betty Marini and costume supervision by Siobhan Boyd.