New Gin Craze! musical casting and further details announced

Details have been released for April de Angelis and Lucy Rivers' new musical Gin Craze!.

The show is set to have its world premiere at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton, co-produced with China Plate in partnership with English Touring Theatre. Running from Saturday 17 to Saturday 31 July, further plans are to be revealed. The piece follows two lovers who try and succeed as gin hawkers (at a time where gin was drunk by the litre on a daily basis).

The piece is directed by Michael Oakley with design by Hayley Grindle, musical supervision and arrangements by Tamara Saringer, choreography by Paul Isles, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle. Assistant director is Tian Brown-Sampson, fight director is Alison de Burgh, casting director is Matilda James and dramaturg is Victoria Saxton.

The ensemble cast includes Debbie Chazen (The Girls), Rosalind Ford (Once), Aruhan Galieva (King John), Paula James (The Snow Queen), Alex Mugnaioni (Captain Corelli's Mandolin), Peter Pearson (Welcome to the UK), Paksie Vernon (The Watsons) and Rachel Winters (A Christmas Carol).