Hit children's book Mog The Forgetful Cat to be adapted for the stage

The cherished children's series of books Mog will make its way to the stage for the first time later this year.

Co-produced by Royal and Derngate Northampton, the Old Vic and the Wardrobe Ensemble, Judith Kerr's Mog the Forgetful Cat will be presented in Northampton from 3 to 19 June this year, ahead of a UK tour in 2023.

Royal and Derngate's artistic director James Dacre said: "These magical stories, from one of the country's greatest writers for younger audiences, have delighted generations of children. We're thrilled to be welcoming back the Wardrobe Ensemble and to be partnering with the Old Vic for the first time to reimagine them for the stage."

The text will be adapted by Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton of the Wardrobe Ensemble, with composition and musical direction by Joey Hickman, design by Laura McEwen, sound by Beth Duke and lighting by Rajiv Pattani.

The company will feature Hickman alongside Tom England, Hanora Kamen, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows Robyn Sinclair and Ben Vardy.

Middleton added: "I absolutely loved the Mog books growing up. We used to have a book fair at my school and I would literally race there to make sure I was the first to get my hands on a copy. I am so delighted to be part of the team which will bring Mog to the stage and honour Judith Kerr's gorgeous stories and illustrations."