Darren Day joins the cast of Mame in Northampton and Salisbury

Darren Day will join the cast of the award-nominated revival of Mame, it has been announced.

Day will star as Beauregard, alongside Tracie Bennett in the title role and Harriet Thorpe as Vera. The Hollyoaks and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat star will take on the role when the show transfers from Manchester (where it opened earlier this year) to Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 7 to 11 January 2020 and Salisbury Playhouse from 21 to 25 January 2020.

Also in the cast are Chase Brown as Older Patrick, Grace Chapman as Gloria Upson, Lauren Chia as Pegeen Ryan, Soo Drouet as Mother Burnside/Madame Branislowski, Mark Faith as Mr Upson/Uncle Jeff, Jessie May as Agnes Gooch, Hugh Osborne as Dwight Babcock, Lewis Rae as M Lindsay Woolsey, Pippa Winslow as Mrs Upson/Sally Cato, Benjamin Wong as Ito and Liam Wrate as Junior Babcock. Harry Cross, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Lochlan White will alternate the role of Young Patrick. Completing the cast are Jabari Braham, Aston Newman Hannington and India Thornton.

The production was nominated for seven WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this month, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Bennett. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, assisted by Ben Stock, with musical direction by Alex Parker, set design by Philip Witcomb, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Ben Harrison, orchestrations by Jason Carr, casting by Jane Deitch, children's casting by Emily and LJ Keston and wigs by Richard Mawbey.

Set in New York City and spanning the Great Depression and World War II, Mame focuses on eccentric bohemian Mame Dennis. The musical was last in the West End in 1969, starring Ginger Rogers.