Young Frankenstein to return in new production

Exclusive: Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein will receive its regional premiere later this year.

The musical will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Burlesque the Musical), who returns to the Hope Mill Theatre following a previous revival of Mame.

It tells the story of Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, when he inherits the family estate in Transylvania. There, with his sidekick Igor, and lab assistant Inga, Frederick finds himself competing to bring to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Memorable tunes by Irving Berlin including “The Transylvania Mania”, “He Vas My Boyfriend” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz” feature.

Winston said: “I am beyond excited to direct Young Frankenstein,” calling it an “uproarious musical comedy based on the classic film by Mel Brooks.”

The production marks the tenth anniversary of Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre. Winston commented: “The immediacy of this space mixed with Mel Brooks’ iconic humour and the musical’s brilliant score will create a cocktail of laughter, love and a bit of mad science!”

William Whelton, co-founder and CEO of the venue, added: “Since opening, we have always strived to bring the very best in musical theatre titles and talent to the city and we are thrilled to have Nick Winston at the helm.”

Of the anniversary, Whelton said: “Myself and Joe [Joseph Houston] could not have imagined that we would be reaching such a milestone in our journey, and we have so much to be grateful for as we reflect on what has been an incredible decade. The future is full of hope for us, and we have so many exciting plans afoot, as we continue to secure the legacy of Hope Mill Theatre, and this production is just one of many exciting announcements to come.”

Young Frankenstein has a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman.

The new production will play from 10 October to 30 November 2025, with a press night on 15 October.

Casting and full creative team is to be announced.