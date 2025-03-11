Win two tickets to Queen By Candlelight in the West End

We will rock you with our latest Two-Ticket Tuesday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to Queen By Candlelight at The London Palladium on 8 April! The evening sees West End legends perform 25 of Queen’s biggest hits.

Competition Terms and Conditions