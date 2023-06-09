Wicked announces tour Wizard and West End Doctor Dillamond casting

See who is baaa-ck in the show

Wicked has laid out its plans for Doctor Dillamond on tour and in the West End.

Steven Pinder will return to play the role of the Shiz teacher from Tuesday 24 October 2023 at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Meanwhile, Simeon Truby, who is currently on stage in the show, will play his final performance on Sunday 22 October 2023 ahead of joining the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour in the roles of Dillamond and The Wizard, alongside the previously announced former West End cast members Laura Pick (Elphaba) and Carl Man (Fiyero).

The West End show currently stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn, and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.