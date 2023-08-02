We’re Going On A Bear Hunt to embark on new UK tour

Go on a journey… not under, not over, but through it

The family-friendly production We’re Going on a Bear Hunt will begin a UK-wide tour in the autumn and continue through spring 2024.

The interactive play, based on Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury’s beloved story, follows a family of adventurers and their musical dog as they wade through grass, river, and mud in search of a bear.

Sally Cookson directs the stage adaptation, with a further creative team including Katie Sykes (design), Tony Simpson (lighting design), Jason Barnes (sound design), Benji Bower (composer), and Marc Parrett (associate director and puppet design).

The We’re Going on a Bear Hunt tour will start at artsdepot in London (13 to 14 October), then continue to Leicester Curve (17 to 22 October), Southampton MAST Mayflower Studios (26 to 29 October), the Lowry in Salford (7 December to 7 January 2024), the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff (18 to 21 January), and Newcastle Theatre Royal (23 to 25 February). Further dates will be announced in due course.

