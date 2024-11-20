Wendi Peters to play Florence Foster Jenkins in Glorious revival

Hope Mill Theatre has announced that Wendi Peters will play Florence Foster Jenkins in Glorious! The True Story of The Worst Singer in the World.

The play, written by Peter Quilter and directed by Kirk Jameson, tells the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a 1940s New York socialite who aspired to be an opera star despite her poor singing voice. Her off-key recitals gained a following, including admirers like Enrico Caruso and Cole Porter, and culminated in a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall.

The play premiered at Birmingham Rep Theatre before moving to London’s West End in 2005, starring Maureen Lipman. It earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Comedy and has been performed in 36 countries. Florence’s life was also depicted in a 2016 film starring Meryl Streep.

Peters said: “I’m so thrilled to be playing such a ‘glorious’ character as Florence Foster Jenkins and I know I’m going to such fun portraying her. I’m really looking forward to being back in Manchester and working at the wonderful Hope Mill theatre.”

The production will open at Hope Mill Theatre on 27 February 2025 and run until 30 March 2025. Tickets go on sale on 22 November.

It is produced by Hope Mill Theatre, with casting by Harry Blumenau.