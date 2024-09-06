Unbound musical to be staged at Hoxton Hall

After its debut at Birmingham Hippodrome earlier this year, Matthew Harvey’s new musical Unbound will be presented in concert form at Hoxton Hall on 27 October.

Originally pitched to BYMT in 2023, the musical was commissioned and performed for the first time as part of BYMT’s 20th anniversary season. It follows Iris, a home-schooled teenager who persuades her mother to let her attend Black Lake High. Her plans for a typical high school experience take a turn when a prank goes awry, releasing an ancient witch.

The Hoxton Hall concert will be followed by a Halloween celebration, with a casting announcement and ticket details coming soon.

The creative team includes Ryan Carter as creative director, having previously collaborated with Harvey on his debut song cycle Now or Never in 2021. Alex Musgrave (lighting design) and Ryan James (sound design) also return, following their work on the show’s initial run. Mark Hartley from the Production Office serves as consultant production manager.

Emily Gray, creative director of BYMT, said: “Unbound had a brilliant first outing this summer with BYMT, in partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome. As soon as Matthew pitched the idea to us almost a year ago, we knew it had to be brought to life with a large group of highly energised teenagers. The young company adored the songs and so many of the performers and audience members asked when a cast album will be released. It is thrilling to see a new musical taking shape for the first time and this show, with its charismatic characters, magical moments and sensational score has so much potential.”

Stuart Cox, chief executive of Hoxton Hall added: “Hoxton Hall is thrilled to be the venue for this performance of Unbound. We are dedicated to being a part of the creation of new work, especially exciting musical theatre. We supported Matthew Harvey last year providing space for a small workshop and loved it. So, to be involved at this next stage is a delight.”

More details will be provided in due course.