Trainspotting The Musical to have West End premiere – with lead casting revealed

The world premiere of Trainspotting The Musical will take place in the West End.

The production is presented by Phil McIntyre Live and is written by Irvine Welsh, based on his novel. It is directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with music and lyrics by Welsh and Stephen McGuinness.

The musical follows the beloved characters of Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy and Kelly, following their story three decades after the release of the 1996 film adaptation, which starred Ewan McGregor and became the highest-grossing UK film of that year. The film went on to receive a BAFTA Award for Best Screenplay and was later ranked in the British Film Institute list of the 100 greatest British films of the 20th century.

Renton will be played by Robbie Scott, who will be making his West End debut. Further casting is to be announced.

The show will open at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on Wednesday 15 July 2026, with tickets on sale from 8am today, Tuesday 24 March.

Welsh explained the show’s premise: “This musical has a bigger, loudly beating human heart than either the book or the film. The various stage adaptations of Trainspotting have become acclaimed and moving theatrical experiences and the soundtrack to the movie is obviously iconic.

“So it made sense to put the music and words together to create an explosive, provocative and entertaining show. People need to think about the world we’re living in, and we offer that inspection, but they also really need to sing their hearts out and laugh their heads off – it’s what being human is all about – and they’ll be well served with this too.”

The score includes tracks associated with the original film alongside new material written for the stage.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Colin Richmond, musical supervisor, orchestrator and music director Stuart Morley, video designer Douglas O’Connell, choreographer Christina Andrea, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden for Sonalyst, associate director Denise Ranger and casting director Anne Vosser.