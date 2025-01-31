The Les Misérables musical wouldn’t exist without Oliver!

It’s fitting that the two shows now sit side-by-side in the West End…

Consider yourself spoilt with a bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Cameron Mackintosh, Matthew Bourne, Shanay Holmes, Simon Lipkin and Billy Jenkins talk bringing Oliver! to the West End – and why the musical actually led to the conception of Les Misérables on stage!

Within the podcast, Mackintosh explains why the Artful Dodger helped inspire the Les Misérables creators to pen the global sensation musical. The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

