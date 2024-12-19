The Koala Who Could musical to receive world premiere tour

The Koala Who Could is getting the stage musical adaptation treatment.

Based on the multi-million-copy-selling series by Rachel Bright and Jim Field, which follows Kevin, King of the staying-still-kings, the wombats and Kangaroo in a story about embracing change, the piece is adapted and directed by Emma Earle (Oi Frog and Friends) and features music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer (The Lion Inside).

Bright, author of the book, commented: “Even for a writer, it’s hard to put into words just how incredible I felt when I saw The Lion Inside spring off the page and onto the stage. The adaptation was just incredible – it gave me goosebumps to see the way they had brought our story to life in a whole new way. It’s funny, profound and mind-blowingly creative…with so much soul in the performance, you can’t help but be mesmerised from the first moments. I’m so excited to see Kevin take the brave leap out of his tree and onto the boards too!”

Field, the book’s illustrator, added: “Seeing the characters and worlds Rachel and I have created move from page to stage is truly magical and we’re looking forward to working with this talented creative team to adapt The Koala Who Could.”

Co-produced by the Rose Theatre, Nicoll Entertainment, the Lowry, Unicorn Theatre, and MAST Mayflower Studios, the tour will begin performances at the Rose in Kingston on 13 February 2025 before visiting Newcastle, Lancaster, Worthing, Salford, Bristol, Finchley, Southampton, London, Corby, Winchester, Belfast, York, Dun Laoghaire, Radlett, Norwich, Coventry, Chelmsford, Chester, Bexhill, Weston Super-Mare, Lincoln and Horsham, with further dates to be announced.