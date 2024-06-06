The Gruffalo to return to the West End as part of new Nimax partnership

Tall Stories will present their production of The Gruffalo in the West End this summer.

This staging marks the start of Tall Stories’ new residency with venue operator Nimax Theatres, which aims to bring family and children’s productions to the West End with tickets starting at £10. The piece will play at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, from 17 July to 8 September.

The show is based on the beloved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, which has sold over 13.5 million copies worldwide and been translated into 57 languages.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Gruffalo invites audiences to join Mouse on a journey through the deep, dark wood. Tall Stories’ adaptation has been a global success since its UK premiere in 2001, performed in 16 countries and on five continents, including ten West End seasons and performances at the Sydney Opera House, Broadway, and the National Theatre.

The cast for this summer’s West End run includes David Scotland as the Gruffalo, Elouise Warboys as Mouse, Kemi Clake as Fox, Owl and Snake, and Cameron Baker-Stewart as the understudy.

Following The Gruffalo, Tall Stories will conclude the year with their adaptation of Room on the Broom this Christmas. The residency will continue with The Smeds and The Smoos in summer 2025, followed by The Gruffalo’s Child in winter 2025, with more productions planned.

Toby Mitchell, Tall Stories’ artistic director and co-founder said: “I first read The Gruffalo when it was published in 1999, whilst working as an editor for Macmillan Children’s Books, and I instantly fell in love with it. The story, the text and the illustrations are fantastic – in both senses of the word.

“Tall Stories were quick to ask Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler if we could adapt it for the stage, and we were thrilled when they said yes. We were even more thrilled when the book started to win awards – as it turned out that other people loved The Gruffalo as much as we did. Fast forward and now the book is celebrating 25 years, and our stage adaptation is following closely behind, clocking up 23 years of successful touring since 2001.”

The show is designed by Isla Shaw, with lighting by James Whiteside, composition by Jollygoodtunes (Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw) and company stage management by Meg Stephens and Tallulah Harris.