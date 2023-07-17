The Good Enough Mums Club musical to embark on major tour this autumn

The Good Enough Mums Club – a new musical based on women’s own stories of motherhood – is embarking on tour this autumn.

The show will play at the Birmingham Hippodrome from 25 to 29 October, followed by Storyhouse, Chester (2 to 4 November), Norwich Theatre Playhouse (9 to 11 November), Lincoln Performing Arts Centre (16 to 17 November), MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton (22 to 23 November) and The Lowry, Salford (30 November to 2 December).

With a book and lyrics by Emily Beecher, who created the show based on her own experiences, and music by Verity Quade and Chris Passey, The Good Enough Mums Club is directed by Sarah Meadows and Michelle Payne.

Beecher said: “I’m delighted that after 10 years of working on the show, of speaking to hundreds of mothers across the country, we are bringing the full production to these fantastic venues and to mums all over England.”

She added that the production is utilising “family-friendly working policies”, such as job shares and children being allowed in rehearsals, because “no one should have to choose between having a family and doing what they love.”

The story centres on five women who are thrown together when their council threatens to close their local playgroup. Together, they overcome their isolation, loneliness, judgement and perfectionism to discover that they’re stronger as a group than as individuals, and that sometimes, being good enough is best.

Dr Jess Heron, CEO, Action on Postpartum Psychosis, said: “It’s so important to raise public awareness of postpartum psychosis – a severe postnatal mental illness that affects around 1400 new mums in the UK each year. It often strikes without warning, and urgent help is needed. Seeing experiences brought to life on the stage in such a hopeful and reassuring way, as is the case with The Good Enough Mums Club, is invaluable in helping women and families to feel less alone and more able to identify symptoms and ask for help.”

Casting for the production is still to be announced.