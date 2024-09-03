The Choir of Man announces new West End cast

See who is heading to the Arts Theatre

A new company has been announced for the West End production of The Choir of Man.

The pub-set show follows a male choir as they reflect on their lives through song. It has played on tour, at the Edinburgh Fringe and in Earl’s Court, settling into a run at the Arts in 2021. The show has now extended its booking through to 29 December 2024.

Remaining with the show from 17 September will be Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell) as Romantic, Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell) as Joker, Rob Godfrey (The Choir of Man) as Beast and Seán Keany (Once in Concert) continuing as a swing.

Choir of Man alumni joining the West End company include Tyler Orphé-Baker (The Lion King) as Pub Bore, Shane McDaid (Titanic the Musical) as Poet, Ifan Gwilym-Jones (The Choir of Man) as Maestro, Kristian Morse (The Corn is Green) as Barman, George Knapper (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) as Handyman with Bradley Walwyn (We Will Rock You) as Hardman. David Shute (Once), Tom Carter-Miles (Frankenstein), and Paul Deegan (The Choir of Man) join as swings.

The show is is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Doodson, with Daniel Harnett as associate director and resident director.

The monologues are written by Ben Norris, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with Lee Freeman as musical director, Alistair Higgins as associate musical supervisor, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, associate and resident director Daniel Harnett, with Adam Hilton as associate movement director, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, with Liam McDermott as associate sound designer and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

The on-stage band has Jacob Evans on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.