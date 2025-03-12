Thanks For Having Me reveals cast for London run including Sex Education’s Kedar Williams-Stirling and Game of Thrones’ Nell Tiger Free

Screen stars take to the stage in the upbeat play

Exclusive: Keelan Kember‘s Thanks For Having Me will play in London next month, and the cast has been revealed.

Styled like a classic TV sitcom, the piece is directed by Monica Cox. Following two housemates with contrasting views on romance, the comedy examines the complexities of casual, contemporary dating.

Sex Education’s Kedar Williams-Stirling will star as Honey and Game of Thrones’s Nell Tiger Free as Eloise, alongside Adeyinka Akinrinade as Maya and Kember as Cashel.

The playwright said today: “I think that at some point in their life, many people will have been, or will in the future be, similar to one of these four characters. They each represent a different take on dating that is reflective of modern life and being a young person, and it is this difference which provides both the tension and the comedy of the play.”

He added: “So anyone who is single I think will enjoy seeing themselves reflected in some sense in the piece, and hopefully find it truthful or cathartic, and anyone who isn’t single will thank their lucky stars that they managed to get out alive.”

The creative team is completed by producer Kit Bromovsky, set designer Eleanor Wintour, sound and lighting designer Matt Karmios and stage manager Elena Veris–Reynolds.

Thanks For Having Me will play at Riverside Studios from 7 to 26 April. A press night is set for 9 April.