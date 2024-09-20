Sunset Boulevard revival releases music video for title track

The Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard, directed by Jamie Lloyd, has released its title track “Sunset Boulevard,” performed by Tom Francis on digital platforms – accompanied by a new music video.

Francis played and will play Joe Gillis in both London and on Broadway, winning an Olivier Award for her performance earlier this year. The music video, directed by Lloyd, marks the first glimpse into the live-recorded production, which features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famed score.

The seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning show, starring Nicole Scherzinger, will open at the St James Theatre this autumn. The full album, recorded live at London’s Savoy Theatre, will be released on 25 October through the Other Songs label. Pre-orders for both physical and digital formats are available now.

Lloyd Webber said: “This single sees Tom Francis give a mesmerising, dramatic performance, showcasing his dynamic vocal talent, and the complexity of the character of Joe Gillis. It is part of an album which, I think, is one of the best we have ever created. It perfectly captures one of the finest and most exciting reinventions of Sunset Boulevard ever produced.”

The album’s production credits include Lloyd Webber, Lloyd, Lee McCutcheon, Adam Fisher, and Alan Williams. It was recorded live and mixed in Dolby Atmos spatial audio.