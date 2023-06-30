Sunderland performing arts school receives investment boost from West End producer

DLAP Group, led by Dan Looney and Adam Paulson, has announced a partnership with Sunderland’s MTS College.

MTS, founded in 2018 by Annie Guy, offers students training before they head to drama schools, universities or directly into the industry.

It offers two courses, a government-accredited two-year BTEC diploma in musical theatre, as well as a one-year intensive in musical theatre. All students in the latter gained entry to major London drama schools in 2023.

In 2022, alongside DLAP, MTS College opened a new 6-studio home at the recently redeveloped Fire Station building in the heart of Sunderland’s cultural quarter, complete with a 500-seat auditorium. New academies in Durham and Newcastle are planned for September and 2024, respectively.

Industry workshops held at the college have featured Kevin Clifton, Faye Brooks, Lizzie Bea, Sophie Ragavel, while the college has patrons such as Jordan Luke Gage, Cleve September, Katy Richardson and Nick Winston.

Guy said today: “I am excited to welcome DLAP Group to MTS. Their professional expertise, wealth of knowledge and industry connections will help enhance our students’ experiences and growth within MTS.

“As an individual from the North East who has been fortunate enough to forge a successful career in the West End, it is important for me to bring accessibility to young people in this region. With this new partnership, and the move into our new, state-of-the-art studios in the heart of Sunderland’s cultural quarter, we are delighted to be an integral part of the city’s ongoing commitment to culture and arts.”

DLAP are responsible for West End shows like the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Bonnie & Clyde, which will embark on a major tour after completing its spell in the West End. Other shows include Rock of Ages, The Last Five Years and The Wedding Singer.

Looney and Paulson added: “DLAP Group are thrilled to have joined forces with MTS to further help the development of younger students making their way into the business. It is vitally important that producers and creatives working in the industry take an active interest in the training of the future stars of the industry.

“We are thrilled to be working with Annie and her team at MTS to bring opportunities to students that no other college in the North of England is able to offer and to continue to grow and expand MTS throughout the country.”