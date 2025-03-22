Sondheim's Company, with Adrian Lester, to be broadcast on BBC this month

The Donmar Warehouse production of Company is being broadcast on the BBC next weekend.

Sam Mendes’ 1996 revival of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical is considered a landmark staging of the show, and went on to win three Olivier awards including Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Actor in a Musical (Adrian Lester), and Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Sheila Gish).

The show, considered one of Sondheim’s favourites, follows a 35-year-old bachelor Bobby, as he mulls over his status as a single man surrounded by a cavalcade of eccentric couples. It was last seen in the West End in 2018, led by Rosalie Craig as Bobbie in a revised, gender-switched version.

It will be shown on BBC Four at 8.50pm on Sunday 30 March, as part of an evening dedicated to all things Sondheim and musicals. The evening will also feature another showing of the 2022 Big Night of Musicals and a late-night showing of the all-star Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, recorded live at the Sondheim Theatre in the West End to mark the composer and lyricist’s passing.

The screening is part of a musicals season being presented by the BBC this month.